We are not related, I don't know him – Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam

Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah

Deputy Minister for Finance, John Ampontuah Kumah, has denied any relations with a man arrested for allegedly posing as a soldier.

According to the minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, he has no relationship with the young man who claimed to be his brother when he was arrested in a viral video.



"My attention has been drawn to a viral video of a gentleman arrested for impersonation as a soldier in the Ghana Armed Forces and promising people recruitment into the Military.



"The claims by the said gentleman that he is my brother is false, and he is not related to me in any form or shape. I also do not know the said gentleman, never met him before and have not assigned him to execute any assignment in my name.," he stated in a Facebook post.



In the said video sighed by GhanaWeb, a young is seen being quarried by a group of military officers before they eventually dragged him off from his living him to effect his arrest.



Although the time of the incident is not clear from the video, the young man was being questioned for representing himself as a soldier and duping some persons under the guise of securing them recruitment.



The man along the line of the interrogation is heard claiming to be a brother of the Ejisu MP and asking that his mother be called for the matter to be settled.

But reacting to the video, the Ejisu MP called on the Military to investigate the young man while also urging state security agencies to clamp down on the increasing rate of cyber impersonation and fraud.



"I will like to call on the Ghana Armed Forces to investigate the gentleman and to take the necessary punitive measures against him if he is found culpable.



"Furthermore, I call on the Ghana Police Service, the Cyber Security Authority and allied security services to make a strong intervention to reduce the increasing rate of impersonation and fraud that are being committed in the name of political actors," he said.



John Ampontuah Kumah further called on members of the public to "be extra vigilant when dealing with people who claim to be acting on the authority of a public figure and when dealing with social media accounts they believe belong to political figures."



Watch video of the arrest below:





Watch the new episode of People and Places below:







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.



GA/SEA