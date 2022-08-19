We are not responsible for the murder of Andrew Donkor - Adamus Resources Limited

Adamus Resources Limited denies involvement in murder of Andrew Donkor

Mining firm Adamus Resources Limited has denied any involvement in the killing of a suspected illegal miner, Andrew Donkor, at the magistrate court in Nkroful, a suburb of the Ellembelle District in the Western Region.

According to the company, none of its officers was at the scene where the suspect illegal miner Andrew Donkor was shot and killed.



“We state without equivocation that, no officer, assign, or privy of Adamus Resources Limited was involved in the incident.



“For the avoidance of doubt, none of our staff or agents were even present at the premises of the court when the occurrence happened.



“As clarified in our earlier statement, the incident happened when some illegal miners who had been arrested on our concession were appearing in court for the first time,” parts of a statement issued by the mining company read.



“We, therefore, reject as a complete falsehood the attempt to link our company to the death of Mr. Donkor,” it added.



Adamus Resources Limited was responding to an alleged suit by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah and other people against the Chief of Defense Staff and the company over the death of Andrew Donkor.

The MP is reported to have stated on Facebook that he and other residents of his constituency have filed a civil rights suit at the Accra High Court against the Chief of Defense Staff and Adamus Mining Company for their alleged role in the killing of Andrew Donkor.



"Filed a civil rights suit today, Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Accra High Court, thanks to F-X Law Associates, to seek justice for the death of Andrew Donkor. It has become apparent that our police have taken a view that the death of Andrew Donkoh must be in vain and so the investigation has simply stalled.



“The police have sadly refused to even arrest the suspected killer with the most annoying excuse that they are yet to identify the soldier who actually shot Andrew Donkoh. We must join hands to fight for Justice not only for late Andrew Donkoh but for his little children Wendy Donkoh, 2 years, and Abraham Donkoh, 4 years,” the MP is quoted to have posted.



