We are not sabotaging government’s business, we are abiding by Supreme Court ruling – Akandoh

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Member of Parliament for Juaboso Constituency in the Western Region, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has dismissed claims that the minority in parliament are sabotaging the government’s business by obstructing motions for lack of quorum from either side of the House.



According to him, the minority is implementing the ruling of the Supreme Court which references Article 104 (1) of the 1992 Constitution that the house must form a quorum any time there is a motion before the house.



He explained that the minority does not want to go back to the Supreme Court for violating the apex court's directive and look clueless, hence the need for them to ensure the right thing is done.

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the lawmaker said “We are not opposing the policy; we are saying that Supreme Court is saying this so we don’t want to go back there for the Supreme Court to let us look stupid. Let’s do what they think is right.”



He further explained that if there is anybody to be blamed in these circumstances, it should be the majority as they have failed to show up in their numbers to form a quorum for business in parliament.



“Nobody should see our actions as sabotaging government or having a negative impact. Whether or not it will have a negative impact, will depend on them (Majority). It is not in our control. When they decide to organize their people and even form the quorum and we are there, we are not going to oppose it. It is only when we are opposing that you can ask why we are sabotaging government’s business. We are saying that looking at the posture of the Suprema Court now, we must be very careful," he stressed.



Government business was brought to a halt by the minority caucus in Parliament for the third time this week when the majority was accused of not forming a quorum.



The Minority on the three occasions made references to the recent Supreme Court ruling which stated that a sitting Deputy Speaker can vote while presiding.

The apex court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The minority has vowed to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court by referencing Article 104 (1) of the 1992 Constitution any time there is a motion before the house hence their actions.



