We are not supporting LGBTQ+, we just don’t like the approach - Dr Poku Adusei

Some MPs want LGBTQ+ acts criminalized

• Social media has been riddled with discussions on LGBTQ+

• 18 renowned lawyers and professionals want the LGBTQ+ bill thrown out



• Supporters of the LGBTQ+ bill want activities of the community criminalised



Director of the Legal Affairs at National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr Poku Adusei, has said the group of eighteen renowned lawyers and professionals, who sent a memorandum on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as anti-LGBTQ+ bill, are not in support of the act but rather the path which is been taken against the acts.



Adusei Poku explained that Ghanaians should not interpret their fight against the bill for support of the act. According to him, it is unconstitutional to criminalize homosexuality.



Speaking on NewsFile, Dr Poku said, “We should not lose sight that the group with Akoto Ampaw and Professor Takyiwaa Manu and the rest who are advocating against the bill are in no way saying that they are supporters of lesbianism and gayism.”

He urged citizens to understand their stance noting that, “it doesn’t mean they will go and take their kids that they should convert from heterosexual relationships into homosexuality.”



“They are rather saying that the route you are taking is a wrong one,” he stated.



“We should not misconstrue those who are against the current bill as persons who are into lesbianism and gayism.” Myjoyonline quoted



A team of 8 MPs led by Samuel Nartey George have jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country. The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, subsequently referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration. He urged the public to submit memoranda on the bill

It is based on this a group of 18 renowned lawyers, academics and other professionals sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be thrashed, stating that it violates the fundamental human right guaranteed in the constitution.



Ghanaians have, however, bashed them for their position against the bill but they have clarified that their call for the bill to be thrashed is based on the fact that it violates all the fundamental human rights in the constitution and not that they are in support of gayism and lesbianism.



