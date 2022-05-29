We are on our way to breaking the 8, NDC can’t stop us – Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Boasiako is NPP Chairman for the Ashanti Region

NPP ends regional elections on Sunday

Chairman Wontumi wins regional elections for third time



NPP strategising to break the 8



The re-elected Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako has expressed optimism about the party’s chances of ‘breaking the 8’ in the next general elections.



Chairman Wontumi who emerged winner over his contender Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (Coka) in Saturday’s elections said any attempts by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to obstruct their win in the impending elections will fail.



Speaking after the declaration of votes on May 28, 2022, Wontumi said,



“Our campaign of breaking the 8 has started from Baba Yara Stadium, NDC cannot stop us”.

Chairman Wontumi secured a third term in office as the regional chairman of the NPP in the Ashanti Region after winning the elections with some 424 votes against his closest contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah.







The NPP regional executives elections commenced on Friday, May 28, 2022, with the Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North regions holding their elections.



Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western regions had theirs held on Saturday while the Bono Region is set to conclude its election today, Sunday, May 29, 2022.



