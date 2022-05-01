We are our 'biggest threat ' not NDC - Dr Okoe-Boye cautions NPP delegates

Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Dr Bernard Okoe-Boye, has called on the New Patriotic Party to restore unity in the party.

Dr Okoe-Boye, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku Constituency and former Deputy Health Minister, raised serious concerns over the ongoing constituency executives' elections by the party.



The elections which commenced on Thursday, April 28, 2022, have been characterized by violent incidents.



Some delegates at the Okaikoi South constituency protested the elections, claiming hundreds of names had been removed from the party's register.



The situation was controlled by the Police and the elections were peacefully held at the Okaikoi South, however, four persons were arrested.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Dr Okoe Boye stated emphatically that the NPP is its own biggest threat.

Although, to him, it is normal practice to find party delegates having their favourites and also sharing dissenting views; their disagreements shouldn't escalate into violence.



He called for immediate resolution of the party's internal politics to prevent the party from jeopardizing its fortunes.



"The biggest threat to the NPP's fortunes in the next elections is not the NDC. The biggest threat is how we manage our internal issues," he said and advised the party members to "act with love".



Watch the video below:



