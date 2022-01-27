We are poised to deliver - South Dayi DCE

The project is aimed at creating a conducive environment for traders to undertake their business

Source: GNA

Mr. Godwin Kwame Dadzawa the South Dayi District Chief Executive (DCE) says the assembly is determined to accelerate socio-economic development of the area.

"We cannot afford to fail the people," he said, noting that necessary measures were in place to carry out development projects to transform the lives of the people and enhance the standard of living.



Mr. Dadzawa made the statement when he together with the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa commissioned a five-unit market store, which was built by the Assembly at Peki-Blengo.



The commissioning formed part of the minister's six-day tour to all the 18 municipal and district assemblies in the Region.



The DCE said the project was funded by the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT) and would provide a conducive environment for traders to undertake their business.



Mr. Dadzawa said plans were far advanced for a similar project to be carried out in other markets within the district and called for support from all.

The Regional Minister commended the assembly for the project and urged them to ensure that the facility was properly maintained.



Dr. Letsa also inspected the progress of work on the ongoing East Corridor Road, Kpeve-Asikumah Junction, which is being by done First Sky Construction, and was happy with the progress of work.



He urged the contractor to ensure that the work was done qualitatively to ensure value for money and to deliver within the stipulated time frame.



Mr. Oliver Acquah-Techie, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), First Sky Construction, assured the Minister of quality work and that the project would be done within the time scheduled.



The assurance is borne out of our previous successes. Last year, we were able to hand over seven projects all across the country where we are working, he said, adding that the current work done was at 34 percent.

The Minister, as part of the tour, interacted with the staff of the assembly and entreated them to put in their best and avoid attitudes and behaviours that would impede the development of assembly.



Dr. Letsa urged the staff to be committed and exhibit a high level of discipline in the discharge of their duties, saying no organisation would develop without discipline.



He asked them to work hard to improve on their Internally Generated Fund (IGF) so they would generate more funds to undertake development projects.