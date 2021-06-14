We are praying for Henry Quartey to succeed - Agyinasare

Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey

• Henry Quartey has in recent times been noted as a man of action

• This follows developmental projects including clearing of squatters from government lands among others which he has carried out in the capital



• The man of God has revealed that he's praying for him to succeed



General Overseer of Perez Dome Chapel, Charles Agyinasare has lauded Greater Accra regional minister, Henry Quartey for embarking on projects such as the enforcement of sanitation laws in the country as well as ensuring that Ghanaians becomes disciplined and responsible.



He called on Ghanaians to rally behind the Greater Accra regional minister to make his dreams pertaining the development of Accra and the country at large come to pass.

The man of God noted that he is praying for the minister and his coordinating council to succeed because they will attract a lot of haters for doing the right thing.



Delivering a sermon on leadership on Sunday, June 12, the man of God said "I think that if there is anyone we must support, we must support this Regional Minister who wants to make Accra work again for the benefit of all of us”.



He encouraged the minister to remain focused and not veer off this progressive path.



"When you are doing the right thing, people envy you, they malign you, they undermine your efforts. We are praying for him and his coordinating council that he would succeed. Honourable Quartey, more vim and don’t slack,” he added.