We are prepared for any by-election – EC

Dr. Bossman Asare, one of the deputy chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, EC, has stated that his outfit is ready for any by-election.

According to him, organising elections is part of the mandate of the Electoral Commission.



He also debunked claims that the commission has been given the mandate to organise a by-election at the Dome-Kwabenya constituency due to the long absence of the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.



First deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, popularly called Joe Wise, urged the Clerk of Parliament to inform the Electoral Commission that the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency seat is vacant, according to a Joy News interview.



Joe Wise, who is the Chairman of Parliament’s Privileges Committee stated that "Adwoa Safo failed to take advantage of the opportunities given her…she failed or refused to explain why she’s absent. So in the absence of any explanation, the Constitution in Article 97(1)(a) kicks in that she must vacate her seat.

“I think in accordance with the law, it is for the Clerk to declare [the seat vacant] or inform the Electoral Commission that a vacancy has occurred. That is what the constitution says and that is what our report will reflect in the House,” the Bekwai MP stressed.



But in a response, Dr. Bossman Asare said on Joy News, August 3, 2022, that the “EC has always been ready for by-elections because it is part of our mandate…you mentioned Honorable Adwoa Safo, we followed the news like the ordinary Ghanaians also do and as we speak now we have not received any notification that a parliamentary seat is vacant.”



He added, “the EC is an impartial institution, so, based on what the First Deputy Speaker said, that means if the Clerk hasn’t notified us, the EC cannot jump the gun and say people are saying someone should resign so we are also joining the bandwagon”.



