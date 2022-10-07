We are proud of you – Samira celebrates Bawumia on 59th birthday

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Second lady, Samira Bawumia, has extended a birthday message to her husband and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In a Facebook post on October 7, she thanked Allah for the protection and guidance granted to Dr. Bawumia.



Samira Bawumia added that she and their children were proud of Dr. Bawumia for his commitment to the family and Ghana as a whole.



She wrote: “Happy 59th birthday, sweetheart @mbawumia. We're grateful to Allah for protecting and guiding you throughout the years. The kids and I are proud of your commitment to our family and the entire nation”.



Profile of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Dr. Bawumia was born on October 7, 1963, in Tamale to the late Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, former Chairman of the Council of State (1992–2000), and Hajia Mariama Bawumia.

Born into a large family, Mahamudu Bawumia was the twelfth of his father’s 18 children and the second of his mother’s five. Mahamudu Bawumia attended the Sakasaka Primary school in Tamale and gained admission to Tamale Secondary School in 1975. He was President of the Ghana United Nations Students’ Association (GUNSA) in 1981.



After graduating from Tamale Secondary School, he went to the United Kingdom where he studied banking and obtained the Chartered Institute of Bankers Diploma (ACIB). He took a First Class Honours Degree in Economics at Buckingham University in 1987.



He then obtained a master's degree in Economics at Lincoln College, Oxford, and obtained a Ph.D. in Economics at Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in 1995.



His areas of specialization include Macroeconomics, International Economics, Development Economics, and Monetary Policy. He has numerous publications.



He became an economist and banker by training and went on to serve as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Ghana between 2006 and 2009.

Dr. Bawumia was running mate to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2008 and 2012 elections which they lost. He became Vice President on his third attempt with Nana Akufo-Addo after winning the 2016 and 2020 elections.







DS/SARA