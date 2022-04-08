We are ready for Assin North by-election, Gyakye Quayson to contest unopposed - Asiedu Nketia

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

NDC set to contest Assin North seat if need be

Current MP to retain his candidature if by-election is called



Supreme Court to pronounce on MP's eligibility to continue in Parliament<>



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketia, has stated that the party is ready to contest a by-election in Assin North Constituency.



The NDC scribe, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, revealed that the current Member of Parliament, Jame Gyakye Quayson, will be the party's candidate if the seat is eventually declared vacant.



He stressed on the April 7, 2022 edition of the Gumbe Show of TV XYZ that the embattled MP will win the election hands down and he will do so by extending the margin of victory he achieved in 2020.

“We are very ready for a by-election because, in a by-election, Quayson will not campaign, he will only talk to the people for a while. Quayson shall return to Parliament, in the worst-case scenario that the court’s ruling goes against him” he emphasized.



“he shall win hands down because the margin at which he won the seat in 2020 will increase,” General Mosquito told the host of the show Mugabe Maase.



The outspoken General Secretary also emphasized that in approaching a by-election, the NDC was ready to face off with the ruling party citing violent incidents like the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.



According to him, it is only over his dead body that the NDC will not contest a by-election if one is called.



The Assin North MP is battling to maintain his seat in Parliament, months after a Cape Coast High Court ordered new elections in his constituency citing procedural errors in how he became a candidate in the 2020 polls.

A constituent, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, filed an interlocutory injunction against James Gyakye Quayson for performing his parliamentary duties after the High Court Judgment.



James Gyakye Quayson had his seat declared vacant by Cape Coast High Court following the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The Supreme Court panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Victor Dotse with Justice Agnes Dordzie, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Justice Yonni Kulendi fixed the date after hearing the parties.



The apex court has set April 13 to rule on the injunction application against James Gyakye Quayson.