We are ready for 'Operation Clean Your Frontage' — AMA

Elizabeth Kwastoe Tawiah Sackey, Accra Mayor

Source: GNA

Mrs Elizabeth Kwastoe Tawiah Sackey, the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has announced the preparedness of the Assembly to implement the #operationcleanyourfrontage campaign to better the sanitation situation in the capital.

She said beginning February 1, this year, the Assembly would organise a cleanup exercise in all three Sub Metros after, which health officers would begin enforcement of the by-law.



The Mayor said this in an interview with the media on the sidelines of a meeting held between the Greater Accra Regional Minister, and all Municipal Chief Executives (MCEs) and their technical teams in the region.



The meeting was to review the action plans of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) on how best they could implement the campaign in their respective jurisdictions.



The campaign, which is a subset of the “Let’s Make Accra Work” agenda, is being spearheaded by Mr Henry Quartey, the Regional Minister.



The campaign mandates landlords, business owners, property managers among others to take responsibility for the frontages of their properties and ensure a clean city.



Mrs Sackey said the Assembly was currently sensitising stakeholders, including the public and corporate institutions on the modalities ahead of the implementation of the “operation clean your frontage” initiative.

She urged traders to organise their refuse in waste bins to ensure efficient collection in the markets, adding that the Assembly would not hesitate to punish people who flouted the Assembly’s by-laws on sanitation.



Mr Quartey commended the Assemblies for an impressive pilot of the campaign, emphasising that the operation was not aimed at arresting citizens but to improve sanitation.



“We are doing this together with the citizens. We will continue to engage the citizens for them to understand that the task is for the betterment of the city and the country at large,” he said.



He also admonished residents and all stakeholders to come on board to help make the initiative a success in the quest of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



“At the moment, we are waiting for the transfer sites to be ready; but that would not stop the work we want to do. This period is for creating awareness. We have profiled about 600 personnel of the City Response Team and would soon be sent for training,” he added.