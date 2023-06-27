We are ready for the Assin North by-election – EC

File photo

Source: GNA

The Electoral Commission (EC) has expressed its readiness to conduct the Assin North by-election slated for June 27 in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

In all, about 41,168 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots in 99 election centres.



More than 198 Biometric Verification Devices (BVD) are expected to be deployed with two at each polling centre.



Mrs Gladys Pinkrah, the Regional Director of EC in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the EC had taken delivery of ballot papers, a notice of poll, and biometric certification devices as of Wednesday, June 21.



The Commission had commissioned training for EC officials ahead of the much-anticipated election fixed for Tuesday, June 27, for the by-election in the Assin North Constituency of the Central Region.



This followed a unanimous decision by the Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 17) declaring as unconstitutional, the election of James Gyakye Quayson as the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku, is number one on the ballot paper, with the Liberal Party of Ghana’s (LPG) candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, occupying the second position on the ballot and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, on number three.



Mrs Pinkrah urged political actors to learn from the mistakes and excesses of the past elections and make the by-election more successful.



She called on the media to uphold maximum journalistic standards, values, and ethics in the reportage of electoral processes and activities to avoid the threats that came from fake news.



Meanwhile, all participating parties, namely NPP, NDC and the LGP rounded up their campaigns on Sunday, leaving the town with an uneasy calm.



The parties have resorted to house-to-house and one-on-one campaigns to sway voters to their side.

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police, together with the leadership of the NPP and NDC have called for peace ahead of the election.



At a news conference at Assin-Akonfodi, the IGP pledged to ensure law and order during and after the election.



The conference was attended by Mr Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman and Mr Fiifi Fiave Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC, while Mr Stephen Ayensu Ntim, the National Chairman of NPP attended.