We are ready to fight demons and principalities at Lands Commission - Bawumia

• The new Land Act was passed by parliament and assented to by President Akufo-Addo in December 2020

• According to Dr Bawumia, the law will combat widely known chaos at the Lands Commission



• He urged stakeholders to remain committed to the implementation of the new Land Act



Many people have over the years complained about how tedious the land administration process is at the Lands Commission anytime they visit the premises.



Due to this, the government has resorted to the digitization of the process to ensure sustainable land administration and management.



Addressing participants at a national symposium, Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said vigorous implementation of the new Land Act 2020 (Act 1063) will fight the 'demons and principalities' Ghanaians meet at the Lands Commission.



He said, "To address these critical challenges in the land sector, and to optimize the contribution of land in the socio-economic development of Ghana, the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is committed to change through the application of technology.

"The digitization of the Land Commission has now become very imperative and I have every confidence that the team that we have at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources is a formidable team working with the Lands Commission and I believe we are going to slain this dragon and make sure we fight the demons and principalities that we meet in the process of land administration," he stated.



Dr Bawumia furthered that he has established a liaison unit in his office to assist both the Lands Commission and the relevant ministry to expedite the digitization processes.



The new Land Act introduces new provisions relating to customary land management, compulsory acquisition and vesting of lands, electronic conveyancing and spousal land rights.



It also provides for stringent jail terms for various offences related to land, all with the view to assist in sanitizing the land sector.



