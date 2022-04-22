We are ready to implement E-Levy on May 1st - GRA Commissioner insists

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, has insisted that the authority has put all the necessary measures in place to ensure that the implementation of the E-Levy starts on May 1, 2022, contrary to assertions in the media.



In a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Owusu-Amoah said that all the technologies needed to ensure the successful implementation of the E-Levy (Electrotonic Transfer Levy) have been acquired.



He added that the only thing left to do is for the Mobile Money Issuers (MMIs) and the Electronic Money Issuer (EMI) which includes Telecommunication Companies (Telcos) and Banks to integrate into the system.

“… this system is already available and the then application programme interface which is the APIs have also been made available. We have had several engagements with the various stakeholders in terms of what we call the charging entities (The EMIs, the banks, the Telcos) who will be charging the money and transferring the money to the consolidated fund through the Ghana.gov platform. And so, what the entities will have to do is to ensure that they have taken the necessary protocols and will be able to interface with the system.



“The system is available, the API is available, an end-to-end test has been done successfully with a number of transactions that have gone through successfully without any failure. So we are confident that it beholds on the charging entities to do the integration,” he said.



The Commissioner-General explained that the system for the implementation of the levy is a common platform and it has been designed to identify transactions that need to be charged.



“Currently, the team has been camped in a particular location where anybody who has a challenge as far as the integration done is also working with them,” he added.



Meanwhile, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has indicated that the government is not ready to implement the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) by the May 1, 2022 deadline.