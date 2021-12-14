We are ready to partner with any individual, group that won't betray our objectives – EFL

Economic Fighters League breaks away from #FixTheCountry Movement

#FixTheCountry stages several demonstrations both online and offline



It’s sad and painful, #FixTheCountry Convener reacts to EFL exit



Founder and leader of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah, has announced that the group is ready to partner with any organization and individual who won’t betray their objectives.



According to them, the people they are willing to partner with, must be people who genuinely seek for this country to be fixed.



His call comes after the group announced they are no longer part of the #FixTheCountry Movement.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, December 12, 2021, said the decision to withdraw from the group came as a painful one but was necessary.

“…we are ready to partner any organization or groups or work with individuals only and only if our objectives will not be betrayed. Individuals who intend to have actually construed FixTheCountry has yet another political cash cow like we have seen in the past must rethink. FixTheCountry belong to the people of Ghana, especially the youth and we will make it remain as such. Sadly, the FixTheCountry convener platform no longer offer the conducive environment for honest and credible mobilization.



“The selfish interest of some appears to be driving the movement to what we feared the most, namely, that the hard work of the numerous activists will be cultivated to the benefit of certain partisan political forces or interests,” he added.



He further noted that “our independent thought is gradually being replaced with remotely controlled thinking, and accountability levels are falling worryingly.” Reacting to the exit, lead Convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has described the decision of the EFL to no longer work with #FixTheCountry as really sad and painful, maintaining that #FixTheCountry is committed to nonpartisan mobilisation.



To him, the decision to leave #fixthecountry is sad and painful because he believes they were making progress as a unit.



Mr Barker-Vormawor who made this known in a post shared on Facebook indicated that their departure from the movement won’t stop him from voting for the Economic Fighters League (EFL) in 2024 when it competes in the General Elections.



