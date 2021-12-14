We are saddened by your exit - #FixTheCountry tells Economic Fighters League

The #FixTheCountry Movement has said it is saddened by the Economic Fighters League’s exit from the movement.
A statement issued by the EFL on Tuesday, 14 December 2021 noted that: “We are saddened by the decision of the EFL and the aspersions cast unto the #FixTheCountry, particularly as no specificity was provided to allow us to fully understand what the issues are.”
It further continued that: “We reiterate our commitment to mobilizing in a non-partisan manner.”
It, however, wished the “EFL well in its new pursuits” adding: “We are appreciative of the relationships we have built and we regret that our journey has ended prematurely.”
The EFL at a press conference held in Accra on Monday, 13 December 2021 announced its exit from the Movement which began in April 2021.
Addressing the press conference, Commander-in-Chief of the EFL, Ernesto Yeboah stated: “We have invited you here today to inform you and the general public that the Economic Fighters League is no longer part of #FixTheCountry conveners, emphasis on #FixTheCountry conveners.”
The EFL cited the movement no longer offering a credible and honest mobilization platform as a reason for their exit.
However, the movement has denied the accusations.
