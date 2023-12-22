We are set to move with full speed towards greater recovery in 2024 – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that the party is geared towards achieving a greater economic recovery in 2024.

He made this statement when he addressed the party faithful of the NPP at a Thanksgiving service held in Accra on December 22, 2023.



Ghana has experienced a dwindling economy since the beginning of last year [2022 and 2023] and as a result of this, the presidential candidate elect believes the government has laid down stringent policies it would be implementing to revive the country’s economy in 2024.



In a Twitter post shared by JoyNews, he said: “We are rolling up our sleeves to get to work. After turning the corner, we are set to move with full speed towards greater recovery in 2024”.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in his address expressed gratitude to party members for voting for him to lead them in the 2024 general elections.



He also urged the party to come together in unity which according to him, is the only way they can break the eight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, for us as a party, this year has been an eventful one, marked by several successful steps towards the coming year. We rolled up a very successful process to elect a new leader and presidential candidate of our great party. I had the fortunate privilege and honour of emerging as your chosen leader. For that, I am most grateful,” Dr. Bawumia said.



“Indeed, it is only in unity and purpose that we can achieve our goal of winning the general election next year. I am confident that with hard work, unity, and full commitment, it will be possible to break the eight and to continue to solve the problems we face as a country”, he added.





ED/MA