We are shaping our image; corrupt officers will be smoked out - ACP Kwesi Ofori

The Ghana Police Service has warned that personnel who do not act within the service’s code of ethics will be booted out.



Acting Director-General of the Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kwesi Ofori, said his outfit is committed to ensuring a good image of the service reiterating that, unprofessionalism will not be tolerated.



Speaking in an interview with Citi, he said, “The Public Relations Office is very committed to shaping the image of the service henceforth. We will groom our officers into being courteous and incorruptible. We are determined to take out the bad nuts in the service. We will not condone policemen caught engaging in criminal activities. We will go all out to make sure that we smoke them out. They are very much aware of the ethics of the profession, and so we will make no exceptions for anyone found culpable".



ACP Ofori, also advised that members, particularly, those who belong to the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the police service must not abuse their authority.

According to him, although there may be a few lapses in the discharge of their duties, he warned that officers caught in any form of unprofessionalism by their superiors will be sanctioned.



“Our personnel, particularly the MTTD officers, are briefed by their command frequently to uphold good values and make sure that they do not abuse their powers. As human as we are, we may experience some infractions, but when they come to our notice, we will make sure they are not spared.”



He, however, revealed the Ghana Police Service has devised ways to track officers who continue to breach the ethics of policing.



Meanwhile, a December 2019 Afrobarometer report released by the Center for Democratic Development showed that the Ghana Police Service was the most corrupt institution in the country, topping the chart with 57%.



