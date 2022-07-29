We are sick & tired of Adwoa Safo’s absence - Constituency Secretary

Lawyer, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Dome Kwabenya Constituency Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Ansah Larbi, says the constituency is still not aware of the whereabouts of the MP lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo whether official or unofficial.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he lamented that the issue affected the party negatively, especially in the constituency.



He said the time that party communicators would use to highlight the achievements of the Nana Addo-led administration is being wasted in



Mr. Odoi-Larbi stated that the MP has also failed to show leadership and respect and failed to explain the reasons for her long absence.

To him, it would have been proper for the embattled MP to have informed the party of any challenge she was facing.



He hinted at plans to find out for himself if it was true that the MP was back.



"The constituency executives and constituents are tired. Since the issue started, we have not had peace of mind.”