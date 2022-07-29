0
Menu
News

We are sick & tired of Adwoa Safo’s absence - Constituency Secretary

Adwoa Safo Sarah In Action Lawyer, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dome Kwabenya Constituency Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Ansah Larbi, says the constituency is still not aware of the whereabouts of the MP lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo whether official or unofficial.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he lamented that the issue affected the party negatively, especially in the constituency.

He said the time that party communicators would use to highlight the achievements of the Nana Addo-led administration is being wasted in

Mr. Odoi-Larbi stated that the MP has also failed to show leadership and respect and failed to explain the reasons for her long absence.

To him, it would have been proper for the embattled MP to have informed the party of any challenge she was facing.

He hinted at plans to find out for himself if it was true that the MP was back.

"The constituency executives and constituents are tired. Since the issue started, we have not had peace of mind.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service