We are solidly behind you – Acting IGP to officers

Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has today 4th August 2021 urged Officers to be focused and remain alert in the discharge of their duties.

He made this statement during a briefing session for Officers deployed for "fixthecountry” demonstration duty.



In his address, the Ag. IGP reiterated his heartiest gratitude to the Officers and men of the Ghana Police Service for their dedication to work in maintaining law and order in the country.

Furthermore, Dr. Akuffo Dampare assured the personnel that, the Police administration has their welfare at heart and also encouraged them to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in performing their lawful duties. He added “We are solidly behind you”



Present at the briefing were some members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), Director-General Special Duties, Commissioner of Police (COP)Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohunu Director-General Services, COP Mr. George Alex Mensah, Director-General Research and Planning COP Mr. Paul Manly Awini, Director-General National Patrol Department, COP Mr. Patrick Akolgo Director-General Police Professional Standards Bureau COP Mr. Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe and the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom who took turns to address the personnel on the need to remain upright in the discharge of their policing duties.