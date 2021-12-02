We are sorry – Majority Chief Whip apologises for chaos in Parliament

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Chaos ensues in parliament on Wednesday

Behaviour put up by MPs does not reflect well on the house, says Annoh-Dompreh



MP whisks speaker’s seat during chaos in parliament



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip has apologized ‘unreservedly’ for the melee that occurred on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



Annoh-Dompreh said that the conduct of some parliamentarians which resulted in chaos in the chamber does not reflect well on the MPs and that measures will be taken to avert similar occurrences in the future.



Annoh-Dompreh in a Neat FM interview reminded his colleague MPs that they are representatives of Ghanaians and must all times champion the interest of Ghanaians.



“All parliamentarians concede that what happened does not reflect well on us. We also concede that we are representing Ghanaians and at any material time, Ghanaians can take the power away from us. On behalf of both sides of the house, I apologize unreservedly for our actions.

“I know in due time, leadership will issue a statement but I want to apologize to every Ghanaian. Both sides have agreed to come together and resolve the various issues. We have met to iron out our difference and focus on the work for which Ghanaians elected us.



Chaos ensued on the floor of Parliament during discussions on the 2022 Budget following a ruling by sit-in Speaker Joseph Osei Owusu.



Ernest Norgbe, the Member of Parliament Ashaiman was captured whisking away the Speaker’s seat after the Second Deputy Speaker, Joe Wise as he is popularly called made some declarations.







