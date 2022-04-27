We are still on strike – CLOGSAG

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo

Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, has stated that members of the association are still on strike contrary to assertions of the head of Local Government Services, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur.



Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr. Bampoe Addo explained that the CLOGSAG is still on strike because the government has not yet fulfilled its part of an agreement they had.



“We are on strike, we have not called off the strike … In the ministries, it is not only our members who work there, there are other agencies also there, so the fact that you see people there does not mean all of them are CLOGSAG members but our members are on strike.

“… we have an agreement with the government on the payment of our allowance which is part of our conditions of service which we are now at the implementation stage which has not been done that is why we are on strike. The agreement was signed on January 21st and the government was to start paying in February.



“… the (current) issue is that it is not talk … the National Labour Commission has directed that the Ministry of Finance should give us a payment plan and as we speak, I have not seen any document indicating a payment plan,” he said.



He added that he could not confirm the detail of the agreement CLOGSAG had with the government to the public until the government puts it on paper, reiterating that CLOGSAG will continue its strike until the payment plan agreed on is documented.



Members of the CLOGSAG have been on strike since Thursday, April 21, over the inability of the government to pay a neutrality allowance it had agreed to pay its members.



The head of Local Government Services, Dr. Nana Ato Arthur on Monday, indicated that CLOGSAG had called off the strike after accepting an offer made by the government on the ‘Neutrality Allowance’.