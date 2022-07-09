We are struggling because of 'Ghana Beyond Aid' – Amoako Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah

Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah, a former lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has indicated the persistent push of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda is the cause of the country economic woes.

According to him, some sponsors of projects in Ghana had to take their funding elsewhere because the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda indicated that Ghana can manage its resources without any external help.



Dr. Amoako-Baah, while speaking on Accra-based Accra FM explained:



“You can’t speak anyhow to the one who gives you food. We feed from these people and so it’s not everything you say to them. Nana Addo went on to tell those who give the country aid that Ghana is beyond Aid.

"The school feeding programme, I can assure you that if not for Ghana Beyond Aid, the people of Holland who started the project would have provided support but they didn’t because your President says Ghana is beyond aid. But I ask, which is the best between taking loans and getting aid?”



