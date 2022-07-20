5
We are the only party ready for election 2024 - Nana B

Nana Yaw Boakye National Organizer elect for the NPP, Nana B

Wed, 20 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

With a successful National Delegates Conference to elect National Executives, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is the only political party ready for Election 2024 according to National Organiser elect, Nana B.

Nana B speaking in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM praised his party for being able to elect officers from polling station level to national; "something the NDC has not been able to do".

"Among all the political parties in Ghana; the only political party who has been able to organize elections from polling station to National is the NPP. We are the only political party. In fact the NDC are even struggling to start their branch and constituency elections they're not even done and so if you want the political party which is ready for the 2024 election, it is the New Patriotic Party. That shows a sense of readiness," he said.

Meanwhile, he has urged members of his party to brace themselves because there's a lot of work to be done toward winning the 2024 election.

"It is our duty now as a party to put things in order in full preparedness towards election 2024. We have a lot of work to do. In fact the quantum of work to be done is just staring us in the face; it is not hidden," he stated.

