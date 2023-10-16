We are witnessing a golden age of infrastructure development in the legal sector – Godfred Dame

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, has touted the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government when it comes to infrastructural development in his sector.

Speaking in an interview, shared by The Law Platform on X (formerly known as Twitter), on October 16, 2023, Dame indicated that the level of infrastructure development in the legal sector under the Akufo-Addo government has been unprecedented.



He described the period under the current government as the ‘golden age of infrastructure in the legal sector’.



“For me, the completion of the Law House would actually cap what I characterise as the golden age of infrastructure in the law (sector). We talk about 120 court houses built around the country by President Akufo-Addo's government.



“We talk about the 20 town houses built for Court of Appeal judges in Kumasi, we talk about the over 200 vehicles applied to judges. We talk about 93 vehicles that I with all respect procured for the Office of the Attorney General, last year.



He added, “For me, it really adds to the golden age of infrastructure in the law. Recently, we also commissioned the law village, a year or so ago”.

