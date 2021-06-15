We are working to ensure safety – Police assures public after James Town robbery

Director of Public Affairs of the GPS, Superintendent of Police, Sheila Abayie-Buckman

•The Ghana Police Service says investigations are ongoing to identify the culprits behind the Jamestown robbery

•Sheila Buckman has assured the public that police is committed to fighting crime



•She says the police is working hard to protect Ghanaians



The Ghana Police Service has assured Ghanaians of their commitment to protecting lives and fighting crime in the country.



Speaking on Okay FM, PRO of the service, Superintendent Sheila Buckman urged Ghanaians to have faith in the police and trust them to provide effective protection.



To achieve that, Sheila Buckman said the police will need the cooperation of the citizenry. She appealed to Ghanaians to provide information on criminals in their societies and help the police deal with them.

"We are still working and haven’t slept. These criminals live with us in our homes so we should give the police the information to help us deal with these criminals according to the law.



She further assured that the police will ensure that the armed robbers who murdered a police officer at Jamestown on Monday face the full rigours of the law.



“Investigations are ongoing. We will arrest the criminals and they will face the law. We are following every lead and doing everything to arrest the criminals”.



Security in the country has become an issue of concern following series of armed robbery reports with the latest being the murder of a police man escorting a bullion van and a hawker at James Town.



Constable Emmanuel Osei with service number 58449 was a member of the National SWAT unit at the headquarters.