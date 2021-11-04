We are yet to see any contempt summons from parliament – Police on Sosu case

ACP Kwesi Ofori is the ag. Director-General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service

• Francis-Xavier Sosu led a demonstration on poor roads recently

• Parliament says it will not allow the police arrest one of its own



• The Madina MP was nearly arrested at church this past Sunday



The police administration says it is yet to come across any contempt summons from parliament to the police service following the attempts it has been making to arrest the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.



ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Acting Director-General for the Public Affairs Department of the Ghana Police Service, explained that if there is any such invitation, it is yet to come to their attention, reports citinewsroom.com.



“The invitation has not officially come to the attention of the administration, and when that comes, the administration may take a firm decision,” he said.

ACP Kwesi Ofori was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting the Inspector General of Police had with the mediav on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.



On Monday, October 25, 2021, the MP for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, led some of his constituents on a demonstration to register their displeasure about the deplorable nature of their roads.



The police, during the demonstration, tried to arrest the MP but they were resisted by some of the people with him.



This past Sunday as well, there were reports that plain-clothed policemen had stormed a church the MP was visiting, purportedly to arrest him. The MP was however taken away by the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.



Since then, there have been a back and forth on whether or not the MP can be arrested, with the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, eventually referring the matter of some two police personnel accused of manhandling Francis-Xavier Sosu, to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

In the latest on the case, the police administration has slapped two charges of obstructing the highway and causing damage to public property against the Madina MP for leading the demonstration.



The MP is to answer to the charges on November 8 in court.



