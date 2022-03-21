We are yet to see his corpse - Family of late Corporal Nyame

Two killed bullion van robbery suspects (Corporal Nyame on the right)

Brother says police have not called them to view the body of his brother

Kwasi Nyame was killed because of envy – Brother



Kwasi Nyame was once poisoned at police depot - Brother



Brother of the late Corporal Emmanuel Kwasi Nyame, one of the bullion van robbery suspects who was killed, has disclosed that his family has not yet seen the corpse of the late police officer.



According to him, the police have, however, confirmed that Kwasi Nyame was one of the police officers who was killed during a police operation to arrest a robbery gang connected to the bullion van robberies.



“We (the family of Kwasi Nyame) have met the police and what they said that my brother is really dead. We went there last Thursday and they said it is true that our brother has passed away.



“… last week Thursday, they (the police) told us they are not aware of what we are speaking of when we asked of my brother’s death. They took our quarries statements that asked whether he is dead and if he is dead where we can see his corpse. So, they only informed us recently that he is dead and that they will find out from the doctor in charge when we can see the corpse at the police hospital… they said that they will call us to go and view his remains but since then we not heard from them,” he said in Twi in an interview on Angel FM, monitored by GhanaWeb.

The brother of the deceased bullion van suspect also, said that Kwasi Nyame was not a criminal.



According to him, his brother never engaged in any criminal activity and was killed because of envy.



“The jealousy started in the first year of passing out in the police service. He was even poisoned at the police depot. His death is because of jealousy,” he alleged.



Corporal Emmanuel Kwasi Nyame was one of two police officers who was killed as they were leading a team of police to a hideout of a suspected robbery gang.



