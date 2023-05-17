We believe in Afriyie Akoto, not Bawumia – Farmers

Former Minister of Agriculture,

The Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana has descended heavily on the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, for endorsing Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to the 2024 elections.

Mr. Aidoo in a Facebook post called on NPP delegates to vote massively for the Vice-President to enable him to continue with his digitalization agenda which he believes will lead to building a nation that will be at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital space for the benefit of the future generation.



But the farmers have strongly kicked against this endorsement saying, they don’t see why the COCOBOD CEO should endorse Dr. Bawumia who has done nothing for Cocoa Farmers.



“The world is evolving at an unprecedented pace. We’ve come a long way from the Neolithic era to the Agricultural and Industrial Revolutions. Now, we stand at the cusp of the 4th Industrial Revolution – the age of digitization. With technology changing the way we work and live, it’s more important than ever to have a leader who understands the potential of this new economic era. With his vision, we can build a nation that will be at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital space for the benefit of future generations. For the sake of the future, let’s support Dr. Bawumia”, Boahen Aidoo wrote on his Facebook wall on Thursday, May 11, 2023.



The President of the Concerned Farmers Association of Ghana, Nana Oboadie Boateng Bonsu II in an interview on a Kumasi based Radio Station said they support the immediate-past Minister of Food and Agriculture and Flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto who came to their aid when they needed help.



“When it comes to the cocoa sector we don’t know Dr. Bawumia because he’s not done anything for farmers. Mr. Boahen Aidoo is an individual who does not carry any weight. His endorsement does not mean we cocoa farmers also support Dr. Bawumia. Because when cocoa farmers were crying over non-payment of our monies, it was Dr. Afriyie Akoto who stood and ensured that within 24 hours he mounted pressure on COCOBOD to release our monies to us. The COCOBOD CEO and Dr. Bawumia did not show any interest in our issue. These are not people who deserve to lead this country,” he noted.



He added, “Our Cocoa farms and water bodies have been destroyed due to illegal mining (galamsey). What have we heard the Vice President say or seen doing to address this issue. What measures did the Vice-President put in place to support the youth who stopped illegal mining after some of us impressed upon them to stop the destruction? It is this same Dr. Afriyie Akoto whom we consulted and he quickly supported these galamseyers who were willing to go into farming. This is somebody we must support to be President of Ghana. The COCOBOD CEO’s endorsement of Dr. Bawumia is needless. What will that do for the Cocoa sector? The important thing Mr. Boahen Aidoo to do is to focus on how to increase Ghana’s Cocoa production and also ensure that Cocoa farmers are taken good care of such as getting them housing project where they can lay their heads after years of labouring for the country.”



He urged all the farmers who are delegates and would be voting in the NPP flagbearer contest to remember the good works of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and honour him with their votes since he was the only candidate among the contestants who stood beside them in times of need.