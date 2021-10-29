We called for vaccines, now we are asking where the people are to receive the vaccines – GHS

The Ghana Health Service says, turn out for coronavirus vaccination low

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is lamenting the low turnout for the vaccination exercise in the country.

The Programmes Manager, Expanded Programme on Immunisation at the GHS, Dr Kwame Amponsah Achiano, told TV3’s Sara Parku in an interview that currently, Ghana has more vaccines sitting down but the people are not turning out to be inoculated.



He said health officials can sit in their facilities all day but only one or two people will come in to be vaccinated.



As of 3rd October, Ghana had received 8million doses of the vaccines. But only 3million doses have so far been administered, according to the GHS.



Dr Achiano said “Sometimes our health workers can sit in the health facilities for quite some number of hours and get just one or two people coming.



“We have done just about 4.3 percent of our initial target, not even the total target population.

“Initially the problem was the vaccines, people were asking where the vaccines are, now we are asking where the people are.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier said the government was on course to vaccinate 20 million of the country’s population against COVID-19 by the end of the year.



“More vaccines had arrived in the country as of yesterday. I hope that by the end of this month more vaccines will come in. Our target of vaccinating more than 20 million Ghanaians by the end of this year is on course,” he stated.



He said the fight against COVID-19 was not an easy one, but “the government is determined and will continue to fight against the pandemic in the country”.



“The infrastructure is available to be used to deploy mass vaccines. However, ways and means to get the vaccines are what we are working hard to acquire to enable us to vaccinate the majority of the population,” he stated.