We can choose not to do anything but still win 2024 polls - John Boadu 'interprets' EIU Report

John Boadu, NPP General Secretary

Based on the EIU report, we can even choose not to do anything and we will win the election, this is according to the General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu.

The Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), in its five-year forecast for Ghana released on April 13, 2022, said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has a higher probability of emerging victorious in the next general elections.



However, the EIU noted that the NDC should revitalize its prospects with a new flagbearer other than former President John Dramani Mahama in 2024.



According to John Boadu, the NDC is not willing to change John Mahama; hence victory will be theirs in 2024.

"NDC has decided not to change Mahama and so we can even decide not to do anything. Per this report; if it's correct, it means we will win the elections. Leadership is key . . . EIU's report is positive for us," he said on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme.



"If I were the NDC, I would have changed our candidate, but they won't; so according to the report, they won't win election 2024 . . . and so this report is very favorable," he added.