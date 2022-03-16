We can do only 3; Government backtracks on 5 interchanges promise for Kumasi

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The government has hinted that it is no longer unable to fulfill its much-trumpeted promise of siting five interchanges in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi before it leaves office.

The plan to build the five interchanges in Ghana’s second-largest city was announced by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta when he met with journalists during a working visit to the Ashanti region in March 2021.



He said the projects were the NPP government’s token of appreciation to the Ashanti region; it would be expected to ease vehicular traffic in the city, improve road infrastructure and beautify the skyline of the city because “Kumasi deserves it”.



“In the second term, Kumasi and Ashanti will have 5 interchanges; the people of Ashanti, be confident and be happy that the President is looking after the nation in all aspects, including the roads sector and the people of Ashanti will never be shortchanged in anything.



"You will have your fair share of everything because you deserve it”, Kwasi Amoako-Atta said at his presser.



But the Member of Parliament for Suame and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Monday morning said the government is concerned with constructing only three interchanges in Kumasi for the time being.

“We promised to build five but currently what is of priority are three; Suame, Santasi Roundabout and Oforikrom, and even that, the topmost of the topmost is the Suame Interchange. For that I know that it would be commenced within this year”, the Majority Leader said.



With his remarks largely speculative and lacking in details, he said the proposed Suame project was expected to be a four-tier edifice, modeled after the Pokuase Interchange to become the second of such in the country, indicating that the farthest the government had gone was the conclusion of feasibility studies on the project.



For the other two at Santasi Roundabout and Oforikrom, the Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu conjectured his own designs and gave only evasive details; it was obvious that he was not abreast of the facts concerning the proposed projects, but had to manage to say something.



The sites for the proposed five interchanges form part of the major arteries of 27km long Kumasi Inner Ring Road.



The design for the completion of the inner ring road dates back to the erstwhile J.A. Kuffour administration; subsequent governments have always pretended to give it the needed facelift but ended up doing nothing, up to this day.