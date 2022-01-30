We can make DVLA a centre of excellence - Board Chairman

Frank Davies

Source: GNA

Mr Frank Davies, Board Chairman of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has said the Authority could become a centre of excellence when there is a good rapport between their clients and staff.

He said the DVLA had witnessed some impressive transformation in its scheme of operations in recent times as their numerous customers could access licence service in less than 30 minutes for prestige service, two weeks for premium, and four weeks for regular service respectively.



Mr Davies made this known at Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region during the commissioning of a new DVLA Municipal office in the area.



He said the reforms could not have been achieved without the support of the staff and the co-operation of their clients. "Without them, the establishment of the Authority would have been meaningless."



He also said customer satisfaction was placed as a priority in the operations of the Authority since "they play an integral part in DVLA's activities."



He assured members from the public of their continuous and relentless support in their quest to ensure the motoring public in particular and the citizenry, gets good service and the best from DVLA.



He however cautioned staff, who have the intent to engage in unlawful acts that the Board and Management would not compromise but would show them the exit when caught.

"It is also my prayer that 'goro boys' would not find their way here."



On good maintenance practices, Mr Davies reminded those who would be in charge of the new building to uphold the tenets of good maintenance practices for its longevity.



Other Board Members, government officials, past and present MCE's from Akatsi South, Municipal assembly members and staff, members from the clergy, traditional authorities, Heads of decentralised departments and Agencies, were in attendance.



Speeches were delivered from some dignitaries present, which were targeted at expressing appreciation and optimism for the realisation and the relevance of the new office, which would be added to the already existing three offices in the Volta region.



The new edifice has a banking hall, CBT room, office space for District Manager and Deputy, driver examiner, vehicle examiner, stores and files room, server room, roadworthy room, client service room, capture and eye test room, IT office, and others.