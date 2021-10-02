We can make Savannah Region another stronghold of NPP – Ntim

Stephen Ntim, former First Vice National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP)

Former First Vice National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stephen Ntim, has charged members of the party in the Savannah Region to work hard to make the newly created region another stronghold of the party.

The experienced politician expressed confidence that with the NPP having 3 seats out of the 7 in the region, the party can win more and make it its safe region as a party.



“It is NPP government under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo that created this new region and we can all attest to the massive infrastructural development that is taking place here. We have the new 3-storey Regional Co-ordinating Council administration block in Damongo, we have a new ultra-modern Buipe Accident and Emergency Hospital, Salaga Water Project and a number of feeder roads under construction in the region, a number of dams and so on.



“It is unprecedented and we believe that over time, we can comfortably win all the seats. We just need to work hard to prove to the good people in the region that with NPP in power, the new region will be developed,” Mr Ntim stated while interacting with the media at Daboya as part of the Savannah Regional Annual Delegates Conference on Friday, October 1, 2021.

He commended the regional executives’ tireless efforts that secured three Parliamentary seats for the party in the 2020 election.



Mr Ntim also expressed excitement to be part of the conference and encouraged all party members to continue to have faith in the party as it is the only party that can develop Ghana.