'We can now breathe again' – Dzifa Gomashie 'celebrates' reopening of Togo border

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, the Member of Parliament for Ketu South, has celebrated the reopening of Ghana's border with neighbouring Togo.



According to the MP, who has incessantly called for the reopening of borders, the two-year closure had been crippling.



The former deputy Tourism Minister was pictured at the Aflao crossing point, Ghana's main entry and exit point with Togo, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022; the day that Togo officially reopened its borders after a COVID-19 induced closure.

Most African countries closed their borders around early 2020 when the Coronavirus pandemic struck. The reopening was, however, at different times.



Ghana reopened its land borders in late March at a time some other African countries had already reopened. Togo is part of the countries that are reopening last.



All THE BORDERS ARE FINALLY OPENED



A few weeks ago, we were told the Ghanaian side of the border was opened. It didn't mean much to the people as the Togo side of the border remained closed.



Last week I made a passionate appeal to President Faure Gnassingbe of Togo through his chiefs, government officials and the media from his country.

I again called on President Akufo-Addo to use his position as the Chairman of ECOWAS to have his colleagues open their borders too.



Today it is with great joy that I stand here to thank God. Two years of the closure of the borders have had a crippling effect on us. We can now breathe again.



Please note that the documents needed for easy access are your vaccination card and your Ghana card.



More anon!



