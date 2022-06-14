We can only break the 8 if we are united – Ntim

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, NPP National Chairman aspirant

A National Chairman hopeful of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has observed that the NPP can only win the 2024 elections if its members remain focused and united.

“Breaking the 8 hinges on a number of ingredients but key amongst them is Unity. Until we present a united front, Breaking the 8 would be a mantra, a mirage,” he said.



This, he said after submitting his nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in a brief address to the media.



“The government continues to do its best under the circumstances we find ourselves. We all know that our current situation is a result of happenings in the global community.



"Notwithstanding these issues, we believe and I know so to be true, that we shall win 2024,” he stressed.

Stephen Ntim was emphatic on the fact that it is by getting everyone onboard that the 'Breaking the 8' agenda would be a reality.



“Internal elections bring their own issues. There are oftentimes, acrimonious exchanges amongst aspirants and their supporters. If these are not addressed after internal elections, the unity we so desire to win the next elections would elude us,” he said.



Pledging to unite the party when he is elected the National Chairman, Stephen Ntim said “I am ready to resolve all disputes that will arise out of our internal contests. As humans, as we are, we may go wrong at one time or the other during the campaign period. There is, therefore, the need to look at all these and address them so that in unison, we can defeat the ‘enemy'.”



Stephen Ntim was accompanied by scores of his supporters and campaign team members to submit his filed nomination forms.