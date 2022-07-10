We can overcome Ghana's problems through a united faith - MCE

File photo

John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive has stated the problems of the country could be surmounted through a united faith by all religions.

"We all know what is happening globally and Ghana is not an exception, so if we can overcome our problems as a country then we should build a strong faith and pray", he asserted and thus implored them to remember the country in prayers now.



Mr Kumi made the statement when he was addressing the Muslim community after joining them in prayers for the celebration of their annual Eid-Mubarak, the festival of sacrifice on Saturday at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani.



He said "our belief as a country over the years has sustained us from tragedies unlike what is being experienced by other countries", hence the need to prioritise the interest of the country by all segments of the society in support of government’s efforts in executing pragmatic policies and programmes for enhanced standard of living of the populace.

Mr Andrews Okumah Nawil, the Chief Director at the Bono Regional Coordinating Council also encouraged the Muslim community to support the government to deliver on its developmental agenda geared towards sustaining the livelihoods of the people



Alhaji Baba Seidu, the Deputy Bono Regional Chief Imam asked for prayers and blessings for the leaders of the country for them to give a good account of their stewardship.



He called on the Muslim community to be united, make changes in their hearts and iron out their differences to enable them to draw closer to Allah for his blessings.