0
Menu
News

We can rely on your professionalism in 2024 elections – Asiedu Nketiah praises police

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare12121221 Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Dampare

Sun, 14 May 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it can rely on the Ghana Police Service for security in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

In a remark after the party’s primaries on Saturday dawn, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who appeared satisfied with the police handling of security in the party’s internal polls said: “We can rely on your professionalism when we approach the next elections”

He thanked the Ghana Police Service for displaying the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and sense of duty in the weekend polls held by the largest opposition party.

He indicated that the orderly electoral process recorded no security breach insisting the police were effective in the discharge of their duties in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested eight (8) suspects throughout the country for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the NDC held on Saturday, 13th April 2023.

The suspects, Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani, and Bejando Emmanuel, were arrested at their various voting centres across four constituencies in the country.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: