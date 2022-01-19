We can’t choose a different flagbearer over Mahama – Fmr. NDC Eastern Region Chair

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng, has shared the party will not overlook former President John Dramani Mahama for another candidate if he decides to contest for the flagbearer position.

He described the former President as someone who has vehemently championed the cause and fought to make the party stronger, especially after the passing of former Presidents John Evans Atta-Mills and Jerry John Rawlings.



“Mahama is not someone we can surpass when it comes to the leadership of the party going into the 2024 election. Mahama has done a lot for the party and has proved his commitment to the party. He embarked on a 'thank you' tour to all the 16 regions after the 2020 elections.



"He was accepted by all during this period and it shows how much Ghanaians want him back. We cannot overlook the enthusiasm he brings on board and if he wants to lead the party again in the 2024 election. We will support him and make sure he leads the party to win election 2024. We can’t tie a knot without John Mahama and we will support him till he becomes President again,” he declared.



Speaking for himself, the politician who has been with the party for years described the name John Mahama as synonymous to the NDC.



He noted that the legacy former President Mahama left behind makes him very marketable and the best to lead the NDC into 2024.

“There is no better option than Mahama considering the legacy he left behind within the space of 4 years.”



In an interview with Sefah-Danquah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he claimed some members of the opposition have criticized the work of President Akufo-Addo, and are urging the NDC to nominate the former President as flagbearer to save Ghana.



Under the NDC constitution, the party is required to elect national executives two years before every general election.



It is therefore expected that the NDC will next hold a national delegates’ congress to elect a national executive in November 2022.