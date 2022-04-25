‘We can’t control our people anymore, they are running out of patience’ – Fulani leader

The Fulani Community attacked early in April

Musah Barry urges security agencies to act fast to avert anger of Fulanis

10 Fulani communities have been attacked but no one has been arrested, Barry



10 Fulanis allegedly killed in the last 11 days



General Secretary of Tabital Pulakuu International Ghana chapter, Yakubu Musah Barry, has bemoaned the lack of action of Ghana’s security apparatus regarding recent attacks on Fulani communities.



According to him, 10 Fulani communities have been attacked, resulting in the death of 10 people but no one has been arrested, citinewroom.com has reported.



He urged the security apparatus of the country to act quickly to prevent any reprisal attacks.

“…we can’t control our people anymore, they are running out of patience and the security must act very fast to bring those people to book. This is not the first time we are going through this, but we don’t get the justice we want. It has happened in more than 10 different locations across the country but no one has been prosecuted."



“We don’t know why anytime there is an attack on Fulanis they don’t treat it with the urgency and the seriousness it deserves. We are very surprised the police could not even publish anything about it, this is serious and discriminatory,” Barry is quoted to have said.



In early April, nine Fulanis were killed at Zakoli, a suburb of Yendi, in the Northern region when a mob, numbering about 100, attacked the Fulani community there.



Also, on Saturday a Fulani was reportedly killed at Kugyili in the Tatale Sanguli District of the Northern region.



According to the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, Adib Saani, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has assured that the Ghana Police Service will thoroughly investigate the killing of the Fulanis.