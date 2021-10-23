We can't de-associate religion from Anti-LGBTQ+ bill - NDC MP

Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency, Ahmed Ibrahim

Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency, Ahmed Ibrahim says the position of some Ghanaians, especially, the Majority Leader of Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu that the discussion of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill should be devoid of religion is not correct.

According to him, the saying that Ghana is not a religious state but a circular one cannot be true since the majority of Ghanaians are either Christians or Muslims, hence, the discussion of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill cannot be done devoid of religion.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Ahmed Ibrahim intimated that since Ghana is practising democracy, it is sane for the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill discussion to toe in the line of religion as the majority are religiously inclined.



"We can't de-associate religion from the discussion of LGBTQ+ Bill. Ghana is a religious state comprising the majority of Christians and Muslims. We should stop saying that Ghana is not a religious state, but a circular one," he argued.

"In any case, the country has a majority of Christians and Muslims and according to our democracy, whatever the majority wants, that is what will stand in the country. If the majority of Ghanaians who belong to the religious bodies are in support of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, it will stand and so we cannot discuss this without taking into consideration the stance of religion in the country," he indicated.



Touching on the stage of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, Ahmed Ibrahim noted that the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin has accented that the bill is in the right direction for discussion to begin on the floor of Parliament.