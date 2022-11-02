'We can’t feed ourselves'- Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana hits back at PRINCOF

Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana(TTAG) logo

The leadership of the Teacher Trainees' Association of Ghana (TTAG) has kicked against requests on them by their principals to start feeding themselves.

The Association has vehemently vowed to resist all attempts to deprive them of their three square meals per day.



The General Secretary Sumaila Musah in a communiqué cited by OTEC News Kwame Agyenim on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, said allowing students to feed themselves will cause havoc at the various colleges of education.



"Without mincing words, we, the TTAG would want to state that, feeding should continue unabated"



"We also wish to appeal to the Ministry of Education to expedite steps in addressing the food shortage issue and subsequently the release of funds for the payment of outstanding months of trainee allowances."



Their calls follow a new directive by the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) asking the teacher trainees to begin funding their own feeding.

A letter, signed by the Executive Secretary PRINCOF, Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, explained the development is due to food suppliers’ refusal to give them goods over current market trends.



Barring any future changes, the trainees will from November 7, 2022, feed themselves according to the new directives.



Meanwhile, Mr. Sumaila Musah says they will oppose PRINCOF's decision, adding that it will not help the students.



"The Principals are taking this decision because they have not been given a feeding component that comes with the allowances. So if you are asking the students to go and feed themselves, where will they get the money from? So our position is that this should be solved as soon as possible,” he added.