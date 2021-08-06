We can’t have sex - Residents speak on rare skin disease in Northern Region

A boy with scabies on his feet

• A rare skin disease has emerged in some communities in the Northern Region

• Visible symptoms include rashes, sores



• Health officials have refused to comment on the issue but residents say they are unable to have sex as a result



A rare skin condition suspected to be scabies has emerged in some districts of the Northern Region.



The disease according to a report by Daily Graphic has left several residents with rashes on various parts of their bodies. Visible symptoms of the skin disease spelt out in the report are itchy rashes, sores on fingers, genitals knees, buttocks, and other parts of the body.



Infected residents in parts of the Kinkawng, Sanbali, Gbanguri, and other communities say the disease is gradually wreaking havoc in their domestic and economic activities.



Speaking to Graphic News, a resident suffering from the disease said the prevalent symptoms of the disease have caused him and his wife to abstain from having any sexual activity.

He said, “I am not able to sleep in the night because my body always itches. I have been scratching my body and now there are sores all over it. I can’t even have sexual intercourse with my wife because our genitals have been infected.”



Another resident who is suffering a similar fate explained that the disease has a contagious nature and has infected almost everyone in his community.



“Almost everyone in the community is infected by the disease. The disease is causing serious havoc because the farmers can no longer work because of the itches,” he said



According to the report, the disease emerged as far back as January but not much was done to prevent its outbreak. Attempts to reach the regional health directorate have been futile.



