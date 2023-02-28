3
Menu
News

We can’t set Nigeria on fire; save us from looming danger, disaster – Obasanjo to INEC

Nigerian Delegates The elections in Nigeria has been characterized by some agitation

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo has admonished the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (INEC) to rectify alleged irregularities with the election and save the nation from any disaster.

The elections in Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria has been characterized by a lot of agitations all over the country after polls ended.

According to reports, the election was not free and fair as it was full of irregularities and rigging allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria.

There are predictions of victory for Nigeria’s governing All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

However, former President Obasanjo in a statement dated February 27, 2023, indicated that if the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election he can rectify the errors of the last two days of the election.

“The Chairman of INEC may claim ignorance but he cannot fold his hands and do nothing when he knows that the election process has been corrupted and most of the results that are brought outside BVAS and Server are not a true reflection of the will of Nigerians who have made their individual choice.

“At this stage, we do not need wittingly or unwittingly to set this country on fire with the greed, irresponsibility, and unpatriotic act of those who allegedly gave money to INEC officials for perversion and those who collected the blood money,” Mr. Obasanjo stated.

He continued: “Let me appeal to the Chairman of INEC, if his hands are clean to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster which is just waiting to happen.”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race