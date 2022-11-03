We can’t wait for 2024, Akufo-Addo must go now – Martin Kpebu

Akufo-Addo and Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has called on President Akufo-Addo to step down for a new successor to lead the nation to economic recovery.

The lawyer, who has recently been consistent in criticizing the ruling government in its failure to rescue Ghanaians from economic hardship, hinted on calling for the president’s impeachment if he doesn’t resign.



He explained that framers of the constitution were sage enough to include resignation as captured in Article 66 before spelling out the procedure for impeachment in Article 69.



The legal practitioner thus suggested that both the president and his vice step aside since they can not deliver on their mandate.



Martin Kpebu, speaking on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show therefore declared that “he [President Akufo-Addo] should have resigned in August [2022] when the economy fell apart. He has overstayed his welcome. The [1992] Constitution in Article 66 allows for his resignation, the vice president can equally resign as well if he feels things are not going well…”



“As we have started calling for his resignation, the president can just announce to Ghanaians that he has heard our cries, and therefore, he is resigning. If we say we are waiting for 2024, we will die looking at how we have suffered…why should we wait another two years, No!”

He emphasized that it is the poor performance of the president that has brought the country to this point.



He alleged that as President Akufo-Addo and his Finance Minister, Ken 0fori-Atta borrow, their families get enriched while Ghana suffers the consequences thereof. Ghanaians are not suffering because of COVID 19 or the Russia-Ukraine War according to Mr. Kpebu.



Martin Kpebu noted that the President’s address on the state of Ghana’s economy did no good as he should have began his address by accepting he is the cause of the mess and beg for forgiveness but once that did not occur, everything he said did not augur well for Ghanaians.



Touching on his Kume Preko protest, he announced that it shall start the at 7:00 am at Obra Spot to the Independence Square with Police protection.