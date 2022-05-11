‘We can’t wait for this frog to die before we measure it’ – Ako Gunn

NDC Deputy Communications Director, Ako Gunn

Deputy Communications Officer for National Democratic Congress (NDC), Godwin Ako Gunn, has castigated the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government following the rising prices of goods and services in the country.

According to Ako Gunn, in a statement issued on May 10, 2022, the economy under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama fared better, however, the ruling party having failed to improve upon the state of the economy, has been passing the buck.



“The NDC party was giving free fertilizers to farmers before the NPP took office. They made a firm decision to sell the fertilizer to farmers before Russia dreamt of attacking Ukraine.



“Russia is now sick and tired of the constant name-calling of them being the cause of the high cost of tomatoes and other crops in Ghana,” his statement said in part.



Read the full text below:



Our elders say we can only tell the length of a frog when it dies, but for this frog, we must not wait to see it’s death. They were dead on arrival. Let’s stretch the front and hind legs and measure it by force, else we may lose our nation to slave masters.

There is nothing as annoying as a stinking mouth that doesn’t want to remain closed and also refuses to wear a face mask.



The NPP took power in 2017. That same year, the finance minister went to the bond market and in seconds, the bond was oversubscribed.



This was the resilient economy the NDC handed over to them. After managing the economy for 4 years, they went to that same bond market in 2021, and they were chased out.



No one is interested in putting their money in the Ghanaian economy anymore. As irresponsible as they are, they accused Sam George and others for their fight against LGBTQIA+. They are not even ashamed for dropping in rating from B+ to C-.



Irresponsible people as always will be looking beyond their shoulders to see who they can accuse. Poor covid and Russia have been at the receiving end.

What happened to the excess capacity now that the lights are going off like no ones business? So can’t the excess save them and save me from darkness too?



After all, they said they were already paying for it. If you lie that your key is missing, you sleep in the open air. The problem of this government is dishonesty and mismanagement.



Why will a government that has promised one factory in every district be the one complaining of too much power, when that is the first thing investors look out for before making investment decisions. They have lies for everything.



For the first time, Cocoa farmers are giving their cocoa beans on credit to the state. Go and sell and pay us later too, it takes some over 3 months to be paid.what a shock!!! Unprecedented !!!



NPP should rather be worried with their disappointing performance.



Even media practitioners who were seen as their allies, are talking of fears they go through in performing their duties. God bless the NDC for it’s tolerance and ability to keep the nation together.



Isn’t it amazing that a government that promised 88 hospitals and couldn’t build one, confidently comes the next year to tell us it will build 111 hospitals within a year and people mysteriously clapped for them? Never tell me Confident tricksters are no more in business.



Everyone is having their share of disappointment apart from those who knew the decorated donkey. Remain steadfast and never give up, there are better days ahead.

Kun fa Yakun