We can’t win 2024 with this attitude - Sammy Gyamfi to NDC members

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi has warned that it may be very difficult for the party to capture power if its current posturing on the political front does not change.

Sammy Gyamfi made the comments on his Facebook page on Friday.



According to him, if the NDC does not do an honest self-introspection and soul searching, it may never recapture power from the NPP.



Read full statement below:

"It’s about time we in the NDC did an honest self-introspection and soul searching.



"We cannot capture power from these power-drunk NPP despots with our current posture. There has to be a drastic change in our mindset, posture and actions relative to how we relate with the NPP on all fronts. It cannot be business as usual.



SAMMY GYAMFI”