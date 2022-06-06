5
We cannot allow a few greedy and selfish illegal miners to destroy our water bodies - Asantehene

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Mon, 6 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged members of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale miners to desist from activities that will destroy water bodies in the region.

He commended the leadership of the Association for uniting members under one united front.

In his view, it will enable them to take a supervising role in supporting the government’s efforts in protecting water bodies against illegal activities in the mining sector.

The Asantehene said this when the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small Scale miners, in collaboration with the management of the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT), paid a courtesy call on him at Manhyia Palace.

The traditional ruler stated that he was extremely happy the Association and the University had collaborated to ensure that illegal mining would become a thing of the past.

He said the issue of galamsey was a threat to the development of Ghana, and the Association’s collabo0ration with the miners was commendable.

He added that illegal mining activities affected registered small-scale miners’ work, but the efforts deployed would make the fight successful.

"I would encourage the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to support the Association and the University to help the fight against galamsey be successful. I am also hopeful those engaging in illegal mining would be exposed for their illegal practices,” he said.

He stressed, "if we don’t end illegal mining, our water bodies would be destroyed and the general public would be affected due to the selfishness and greed of a few people,” he concluded.

