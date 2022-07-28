We cannot guarantee your safety on Akyem Abuakwa land - Okyeman youth warn real estate developer

Okyeman Youth Association (OYA)

There is an uneasy calm at Akyem Abuakwa as raged youth calling themselves the Okyeman Youth Association (OYA) have sent a stern warning to a real estate developer and CEO of KOANS Building Solutions Limited, Kofi Anokye, not to step foot on the Akyem Abuakwa land, else they would not be able to guarantee his safety.

"We kindly advise that Mr. Kofi Anokye in his own interest should not step foot on Akyem Abuakwa soil.



"OYA wants to state unequivocally that it will be unable to restrain its members from their legitimate confrontation to the theft of Akyem Abuakwa lands which were won by blood and sweat of our ancestors," the angry youth said."



There is currently a tussle between Kofi Anokye and the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council over an alleged sale of a 1,000 acre land around Nsawam, Adoagyiri and Pampsaso etc to the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) by Kofi Anokye who claims the land is his.



The Youth Association challenged the real estate developer, who is said to have purchased the the Akyem Abuakwa land from certain Mankata and Quansah families, to produce evidence such as receipts of payments of the said land "or face our legitimate confrontation with his indiscretion."



Addressing the media at Kyebi, President of the Okyeman Youth Association, Archibald Ntri-Acquah, explained that it was falsehood for Kofi Anokye to claim total ownership of portions of Akyem Abuakwa land which have been on lease, since all Abuakwa lands are stool lands and are in custody of the Okyenhene.

"His claim of ownership based on an alleged sale of the said land to the Mankata and Quansah families by the Apedwa Stool is fraudulent and same is legally untenable," the OYA President said.



He expressed fascination "by the claim of the Mankata family that they own 27,000 hectors of Okyeman land. Historically, it is only through an act of war and conquest that a group can lay claim to such a vast land."



The Okyeman Youth Association President reemphasized that the Okyenhene is the allodial owner of all lands in Akyem Abuakwa and that "per the records of the Ofori Panin Fie, there has been no evidence of any land transaction with the Mankata and the Quansah families" to warrant Kofi Anokye to claim outright purchase of those lands.



Archibald Ntri-Acquah debunked any assertion that J.B. Danquah stated that 98% of Akyem Abuakwa lands have been sold.



He explained that what JB Danqauh said did not mean a transfer of allodial ownership of the said 98% land, but rather, meant "a right conferred on the customary usufruct, that is families, groups and individuals who have, with the permission of the Okyenhene and various sub-stools, used Akyem Abuakwa lands for farming purposes."

When GhanaWeb Eastern Regional Correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga, contacted Kofi Anokye, he called the bluff of the Okyeman Youth Association.



He said, "I ignore their press conference and all what they have said.



"Those threats don't give title deeds or ownership to lands. Those threats will rather incriminate them.



"Those boys cannot lay claim on my safety; it is God who has always guaranteed my safety and I promise them that none of them can do anything to me," he told McAnthony Dagyenga.



According to Kofi Anokye, if the Okyeman Youth and the Akyem Abuakwa Stool do not believe in records from the Lands Commission, then they should provide records from their outfit to prove that the said land was on lease.

"Is it a crime for investors to own land in Akyem Abuakwa? They rather need education on land laws in Ghana and on their own history.



"Their own J.B. Danquah said 98% of Akyem Abuakwa land was sold outrightly and for all time.



"Available documents, including court rulings, all prove that that land has been sold and the Akyem Abuakwa Stool itself recognizes the Mankata judgement. So they need to educate themselves on this.



"As a business man, I will always want to do business with them. But we want to do it with the right persons, the one with the title deeds," Kofi Anokye said.